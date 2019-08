It was a special night in Peckville for the 85th annual Scranton Lions Club Dream Game. Longtime Dunmore head coach Jack Henzes, standing in the stadium named for his father, was presented a lifetime achievement award by the organizers of the event. Henzes recently retired from his position with the Bucks, following a 48-year run as the team's head coach. As for the game, the County team defeated the City team, 14-7.