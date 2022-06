John Quinn, a longtime basketball coach and educator in Wilkes-Barre, died on Monday. He won more than 350 games while coaching the Coughlin boys’ team and led the Crusaders to their first ever Wyoming Valley Conference title in 1998. We spoke with former Coughlin and Meyers coach Joe Caffrey and Coughlin alum Kevin Perluke to get their perspective on what made Coach Quinn such a legendary figure in the area.