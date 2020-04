Following a state championship in 2008, Loyalsock continued its run of excellence with back-to-back Class "AA" state championship in 2013 and 2014. Kyle Datres was the starting pitcher in each of the finals, and the first championship was won on a walk-off RBI single from Bailey Young as the Lancers defeated Beaver. Against Central the following year, Datres was sharp on the mound as Loyalsock completed its consecutive runs to the top.