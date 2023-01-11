YATESVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After handing Wilkes-Barre Area its first loss this week, the Pittston Area girls are the lone undefeated basketball team remaining in District II. Led by a trio of seniors and a super sophomore, the Lady Patriots are riding the momentum from an undefeated run to a softball state championship last spring and have their eyes set on making a run toward a district title.
Pittston Area last remaining undefeated team in District II girls’ basketball
by: AJ Donatoni
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
BestReviews.com - Holiday Shopping Deals
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>