YATESVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After handing Wilkes-Barre Area its first loss this week, the Pittston Area girls are the lone undefeated basketball team remaining in District II. Led by a trio of seniors and a super sophomore, the Lady Patriots are riding the momentum from an undefeated run to a softball state championship last spring and have their eyes set on making a run toward a district title.