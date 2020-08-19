NPF Football ranks Geno Lewis of Valley West as top District II football player of past decade

As a way to keep fans entertained during the coronavirus pandemic, Chris Kucharski of NPF Football brought together experts and came up with a list of the top 100 high school football players of District II over the past decade.

Coming in at the top spot was Geno Lewis of Valley West. Geno was a dominant quarterback and wide receiver with the Spartans, earning a pair of all-state honors. He went on to play wide receiver at both Penn State and Oklahoma in college. We caught up with Lewis to get his thoughts on this honor, and we also asked Kucharski about the selection process.