It's been quite a season already for the South Williamsport girls basketball team. Not only do the Mounties have a short bench with just nine players on the roster, but they also endured a two-week quarantine recently, which wiped out several games from their schedule. Despite all that, South ended Monday night at 9-0 for the year after another commanding, defensive-minded win. We caught up with the Mounties after the victory as they described the keys to success so far this season.