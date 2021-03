For the first time in program history, the Mount Carmel girls basketball team will be playing in an state championship game, having defeated Mahanoy Area 52-33 in the Class “AA” semifinals on Monday. And the Nativity boys will be heading to Hershey as well, following an overtime victory over LaAcademia Charter in the Class “A’ semis. Both the Red Tornadoes and Hilltoppers will play Thursday afternoon for the title.