SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Mount Carmel girls defeated Bloomsburg, and the Central Mountain boys defeated Shamokin as the Red Tornadoes and Wildcats won the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference basketball championships.
by: AJ Donatoni
Posted:
Updated:
