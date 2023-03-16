WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After building up a big lead early, Montrose withstood a Marian 4th quarter rally to hold on for a 49-47 win, as the Lady Meteors advance to the Class 2A quarterfinals.
