WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — In an effort to preserve the winter sports season, districts in the Wyoming Valley Conference will be putting all winter sport competitions on pause until January 4, 2021.

This includes the following districts: Berwick School District, Crestwood School District, Dallas School District, Greater Nanticoke Area School District, Hanover Area School District, Hazleton Area School District, Pittston Area School District, Wilkes-Barre Area School District, Wyoming Area and Wyoming Valley West.