Longtime Local Basketball Coach John Bucci Dies

John Bucci, a longtime basketball coach in our area, died Monday at the age of 57. Bucci is best known for guiding Bishop Hannan to a state championship in 2002, which was Gerry McNamara’s senior season.

Bucci also led Hannan to a pair of additional state championship games, and reach the final four another time. Following Hannan, Bucci coached the Abington Heights girls team.

Bucci frequently appeared as a television and radio commentator for local games, and was the owner of “Backcourt Hoops”, which was a premier youth basketball program in the area.