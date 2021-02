History was made at Mohegan Sun Arena over the weekend. Lake-Lehman freshman Lexi Schechterly became the first girl to both wrestle in a District II title match and qualify for regionals. As the 6-seed at 106 pounds, Lexi earned her way into the final with a pin in the semifinals. She’s competed nationally and won events all over the country, and is proving to be one of the best wrestlers in the state.