Lakeland’s C.J. Dippre signs with Maryland football

C.J. Dippre will be playing football in the Big Ten Conference. On National Signing Day, the Lakeland senior officially signed with Maryland football, the school to which he verbally committed earlier this year.

Dippre will be a tight end for the Terrapins and will be enrolling early at school, meaning he will start his college experience at Maryland in January. Other athletes signing on with Division I programs on Wednesday were Berwick’s Blane Cleaver (Army), and Blue Mountain’s Gavin Bartholomew (Pitt).