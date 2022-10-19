STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lake-Lehman claimed a state championship on Wednesday, capturing the PIAA 2A Boys’ Team Golf title.

Michael Lugiano and Eli Ropietski led the way with each shooting a 1-over 73. Cael Ropietski shot 2-over 74, with Charlie Weidner rounding out the scores with a 4-over 76. Abby Beyer was also part of the Black Knights’ team.

Lake-Lehman shot 8-over as a team, which was 12 strokes clear of runner-up Devon Prep. The performance comes after three Knights finished in the top 10 of the individual state competition earlier in the week.