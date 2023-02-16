WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It will be a Division 2 rematch in the WVC girls’ basketball final on Saturday, as Lake-Lehman and Holy Redeemer advanced through their semifinal games.
