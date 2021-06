NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The last time we saw them, George W. Bush was president. But after 17 years, the Brood X cicadas are coming back and some areas will be seeing hoards of them.

"It's a pageant of life that's happening all around us," Bloomsburg University Professor of Biology Clay Corbin said. "Every so often you get these events that are spectacular and indescribable."