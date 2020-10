Jim Thorpe has yet to play a true home game in 2020, but that looks like it will change this Friday when the Olympians host Pottsville. The new turf field in Carbon County appears ready for play, as Jim Thorpe will put its 5-1 record on the line against the 4-1 Crimson Tide. We caught up with Coach Rosenberger and a couple of senior leaders this week to hear from them as they prepare for Pottsville.