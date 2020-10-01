“It’s a good choice”: District XI opts out of football state championships; will conduct only district playoffs

High School Sports

by: , Stroudsburg, Monroe County

Posted: / Updated:

District XI of PIAA officially opted out of the state football playoffs and championships on Wednesday, citing inadequate opportunities to determine state qualifiers in a shortened season.

Since the football championships were bumped up to Thanksgiving weekend, the timeline for district playoffs will also be contracted significantly. District XI determined it would rather hold a full district postseason for its members, while forgoing the state playoffs. Stroudsburg head coach Jim Miller called the decision a “good choice” and the Mountaineers say they’re excited to compete no matter the stakes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos