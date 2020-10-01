“It’s a good choice”: District XI opts out of football state championships; will conduct only district playoffs

District XI of PIAA officially opted out of the state football playoffs and championships on Wednesday, citing inadequate opportunities to determine state qualifiers in a shortened season.

Since the football championships were bumped up to Thanksgiving weekend, the timeline for district playoffs will also be contracted significantly. District XI determined it would rather hold a full district postseason for its members, while forgoing the state playoffs. Stroudsburg head coach Jim Miller called the decision a “good choice” and the Mountaineers say they’re excited to compete no matter the stakes.