Tri-Valley enters the rankings for the first time this season, as North Schuylkill drops out following its second loss. Lakeland remains at the top, while Hazleton Area drops a bit following its loss to Dallas.

  1. LAKELAND (6-0) | Prev: 1 | W vs. Honesdale, 42-2
  2. DANVILLE (6-0) | Prev: 2 | W vs. Lewisburg, 51-0
  3. JERSEY SHORE (6-0) | Prev: 4 | W vs. Executive Education, 65-12
  4. MOUNT CARMEL (6-0) | Prev: 5 | W vs. Midd-West, 60-0
  5. DALLAS (6-0) | Prev: 6 | W at Hazleton Area, 42-20
  6. LOYALSOCK (5-1) | Prev: 7 | W vs. Central Columbia, 48-0
  7. CANTON (6-0) | Prev: 8 | W at Wyalusing Valley, 51-13
  8. SCRANTON (6-0) | Prev: 9 | W vs. Wyoming Area, 38-7
  9. HAZLETON AREA (5-1) | Prev: 3 | L vs. Dallas, 20-42
  10. TRI-VALLEY (6-0) | Prev: NR | W at Shenandoah Valley, 48-0

Dropped out: North Schuylkill (10)