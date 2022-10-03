Tri-Valley enters the rankings for the first time this season, as North Schuylkill drops out following its second loss. Lakeland remains at the top, while Hazleton Area drops a bit following its loss to Dallas.

LAKELAND (6-0) | Prev: 1 | W vs. Honesdale, 42-2 DANVILLE (6-0) | Prev: 2 | W vs. Lewisburg, 51-0 JERSEY SHORE (6-0) | Prev: 4 | W vs. Executive Education, 65-12 MOUNT CARMEL (6-0) | Prev: 5 | W vs. Midd-West, 60-0 DALLAS (6-0) | Prev: 6 | W at Hazleton Area, 42-20 LOYALSOCK (5-1) | Prev: 7 | W vs. Central Columbia, 48-0 CANTON (6-0) | Prev: 8 | W at Wyalusing Valley, 51-13 SCRANTON (6-0) | Prev: 9 | W vs. Wyoming Area, 38-7 HAZLETON AREA (5-1) | Prev: 3 | L vs. Dallas, 20-42 TRI-VALLEY (6-0) | Prev: NR | W at Shenandoah Valley, 48-0

Dropped out: North Schuylkill (10)