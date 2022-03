CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in the Poconos are looking for two people they say stole over two dozen weapons from a gun store in Monroe County.

Pennsylvania State Police at Fern Ridge say just after midnight Friday, two people wearing face masks, gloves and hooded jackets smashed a window and entered Sabersouth Firearms in the 2100 block of Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township.