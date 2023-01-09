WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jacob Hunter of Holy Redeemer played the hero on Saturday, hitting a game-winning runner in the lane as the Royals clipped St. John Neumann, 76-75 in overtime. Earlier, Davion Hill of the Knights hit a shot that beat the buzzer in regulation and sent the game to OT.
Holy Redeemer edges St. John Neumann with overtime buzzer-beater
by: AJ Donatoni
Posted:
Updated:
