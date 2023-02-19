DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Holy Redeemer boys defeated Dallas, and the Lake-Lehman girls defeated Holy Redeemer, as the Royals and Black Knights claimed basketball championships of the Wyoming Valley Conference on Saturday night.
by: AJ Donatoni
Posted:
Updated:
by: AJ Donatoni
Posted:
Updated:
DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Holy Redeemer boys defeated Dallas, and the Lake-Lehman girls defeated Holy Redeemer, as the Royals and Black Knights claimed basketball championships of the Wyoming Valley Conference on Saturday night.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>