High School Football Top Ten Countdown: Week #5

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s not an uncommon situation, you go out with some friends and meet someone special. One thing leads to another and you get caught up in the moment, perhaps forgetting to use protection. The night ends and your new friend heads home. A few days or weeks later, you hear back from them, informing you that they have a Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) and that you should get tested.

For some, it's a simple matter to go to their doctor and get tested. For others, however, especially younger people, the amount of fear, shame, and anxiety that can come from this kind of situation can be devastating.