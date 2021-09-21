High School Football Top Ten Countdown: Week #5

We have two newcomers to the rankings this week, and one other change. Lakeland and Pottsville join the top ten, while Wyoming Area moves up a spot by virtue of its narrow defeat to Southern Columbia.
- SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (4-0) | Prev: 1 | W at Wyoming Area, 37-30
- OLD FORGE (3-0) | Prev: 2 | no game
- NORTH SCHUYLKILL (4-0) | Prev: 3 | W vs. Palisades, 52-12
- VALLEY VIEW (4-0) | Prev: 4 | W vs. Scranton, 48-0
- JERSEY SHORE (4-0) | Prev: 5 | W at Lewisburg, 47-8
- SCRANTON PREP (3-0) | Prev: 6 | no game
- WYOMING AREA (3-1) | Prev: 8 | L vs. Southern Columbia, 37-30
- WILLIAMSPORT (3-1) | Prev: 7 | W vs. Central Mountain, 21-14 (OT)
- LAKELAND (4-0) | Prev: NR | W vs. Wallenpaupack, 14-7
- POTTSVILLE (3-1) | Prev: NR | W at Blue Mountain, 47-14