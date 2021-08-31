High School Football Top Ten Countdown: Week #2

One team drops out of the rankings while one new team enters. Loyalsock is a newcomer at #9. Hazleton Area dropped from #10. Here’s the countdown going into Week #2 of the high school football season…
- Southern Columbia (1-0; W vs. Berwick, 43-0)
- Old Forge (1-0; W vs. Mid Valley, 40-29)
- North Schuylkill (1-0; W at Mount Carmel, 33-14)
- Williamsport (1-0; W at Crestwood, 33-13)
- Valley View (1-0; W at Dallas, 34-14)
- Jersey Shore (1-0; W vs. Bellefonte, 55-0)
- Wyoming Area (1-0; W at Hazleton Area, 35-7)
- Scranton Prep (1-0; W vs. Nanticoke, 49-9)
- Loyalsock (1-0; W vs. Bloomsburg, 34-14)
- Crestwood (0-1; L vs. Williamsport, 13-33)