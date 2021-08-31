High School Football Top Ten Countdown: Week #2

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Communities across the region are waiting and watching as Ida approaches Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

The track of the storm will factor into how much rain falls in the area. The Susquehanna River is not expected to cause any major issues for most of the region. Low lying areas near the river and those who live near creeks and streams could be in Ida's bullseye.