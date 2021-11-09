High School Football Top Ten Countdown: Week #12

No changes to the rankings this week, as every team either won or did not play. This is the poll heading into the second week of the postseason.

  1. SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (10-1) | Prev: 1 | W vs. Line Mountain, 62-14
  2. OLD FORGE (9-0) | Prev: 2 | No game
  3. JERSEY SHORE (11-0) | Prev: 3 | W vs. Lewisburg, 48-7
  4. SCRANTON PREP (9-0) | Prev: 4 | No game
  5. NORTH SCHUYLKILL (10-1) | Prev: 5 | W vs. Tamaqua, 2-0 (forfeit)
  6. WYOMING AREA (9-1) Prev: 6 | W vs. Carbondale, 55-13
  7. VALLEY VIEW (10-1) | Prev: 7 | W vs. Crestwood, 38-7
  8. LAKELAND (10-1) | Prev: 8 | W vs. Lake-Lehman, 44-7
  9. MUNCY (10-1) | Prev: 9 | W vs. Montgomery, 14-13
  10. MOUNT CARMEL (9-2) | Prev: 10 | W vs. Bloomsburg, 54-13

