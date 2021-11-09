High School Football Top Ten Countdown: Week #12

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pittston Police say they saw the Grinch and his K-9 companion "Max" traveling through Downtown Pittston and when officers tried to pull them over they attempted a speedy getaway.

Blue Santa was called in by Pittston for air support after they were spotted by the Donut Connection. Only after the green fellow saw the big guy, he pulled his sleigh over in Hughestown.