High School Football Top Ten Countdown: Week #12

No changes to the rankings this week, as every team either won or did not play. This is the poll heading into the second week of the postseason.
- SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (10-1) | Prev: 1 | W vs. Line Mountain, 62-14
- OLD FORGE (9-0) | Prev: 2 | No game
- JERSEY SHORE (11-0) | Prev: 3 | W vs. Lewisburg, 48-7
- SCRANTON PREP (9-0) | Prev: 4 | No game
- NORTH SCHUYLKILL (10-1) | Prev: 5 | W vs. Tamaqua, 2-0 (forfeit)
- WYOMING AREA (9-1) Prev: 6 | W vs. Carbondale, 55-13
- VALLEY VIEW (10-1) | Prev: 7 | W vs. Crestwood, 38-7
- LAKELAND (10-1) | Prev: 8 | W vs. Lake-Lehman, 44-7
- MUNCY (10-1) | Prev: 9 | W vs. Montgomery, 14-13
- MOUNT CARMEL (9-2) | Prev: 10 | W vs. Bloomsburg, 54-13