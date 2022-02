STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County District Attorney's Office has announced the sentencing of a man for killing a 15-year-old boy during a robbery in November 2020.

According to the district attorney, Anthony Mitchell, 19, was sentenced Thursday for the fatal robbery of 15-year-old Aiden David Paiz. Also injured in the incident were 17-year-old Tyler Driscoll and 14-year-old Darius Arce.