WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- Two regional high school football powers have had their schedule a meeting on field, now the Wyoming Area Warriors may not keep their date hosting the Southern Columbia Tigers.

For high school football fans in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, one date has been circled on many calendars for the last two weeks- October 11. Unfortunately, with some recent controversy, there's no telling if fans will get their marquee matchup.