Hanover Area school board changes course, votes 5-1 to proceed with fall sports

After voting last week to cancel the fall sports season, the Hanover Area school board held a re-vote on Monday and reversed course, voting 5-1 in favor of proceeding with fall sports as scheduled.

Three board members who voted against playing fall sports last week were not present for this latest meeting. One board member changed their vote from canceling sports to allowing them to proceed.

The Wyoming Valley Conference had reworked schedules without Hanover Area involved after last week’s vote, but now it appears those schedules will need to be changed yet again with the Hawkeyes back in the fold for the fall.