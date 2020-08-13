Governor Wolf, Dr. Levine expand upon “recommendation” to shelve Pennsylvania youth sports until 2021

At a news conference addressing coronavirus in Pennsylvania on Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine discussed the Governor’s recommendation that all youth sports, including high school sports, be suspended until 2021.

“What I did was give a recommendation,” Wolf said. “I’m a parent. My kids went to school. My kids were PIAA athletes and this is my recommendation. I also recommended this summer that Pennsylvanians avoid going to the Jersey Shore. I’m sorry, that’s my recommendation. You do what you want. And school districts are going to do what they want. This is my recommendation.”

“We’re making the same recommendation the governor has made, based upon the same evidence that Penn State just canceled sports until January 1st,” Dr. Levine said. “That the Big Ten just canceled all sports until January 1st. That the PAC-12 just canceled all sports until January 1st. So it’s the same data about the contagiousness of the virus, about the impact on children that we’re seeing in more and more states.”