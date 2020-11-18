GIRLS SOCCER: Southern Columbia dominates Conwell-Egan, 9-0, to reach state championship game

The Southern Columbia girls soccer team was dominant from start to finish on Tuesday night, throttling Conwell-Egan 9-0 to advance to the Class “A” state championship game. The Tigers will compete for the title on Friday morning in Hershey.

