GAME ON: Montoursville coach J.C. Keefer discusses whirlwind Tuesday as Warriors resume activities

On Tuesday afternoon, Montoursville Area School District announced that all extracurricular activities, including athletics, were canceled through November 3rd. It appeared the undefeated Warriors football team would have to forfeit their upcoming district semifinal playoff game against Loyalsock. But a school board meeting later Tuesday night, which lasted until after midnight, resulted in a reinstatement of athletics, which means Montoursville’s game with Loyalsock is now on. Head coach J.C. Keefer spoke with us and described the whirlwind of emotions from Tuesday.