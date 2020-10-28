GAME ON: Montoursville coach J.C. Keefer discusses whirlwind Tuesday as Warriors resume activities

High School Sports

by: , Montoursville, Lycoming County

Posted: / Updated:

On Tuesday afternoon, Montoursville Area School District announced that all extracurricular activities, including athletics, were canceled through November 3rd. It appeared the undefeated Warriors football team would have to forfeit their upcoming district semifinal playoff game against Loyalsock. But a school board meeting later Tuesday night, which lasted until after midnight, resulted in a reinstatement of athletics, which means Montoursville’s game with Loyalsock is now on. Head coach J.C. Keefer spoke with us and described the whirlwind of emotions from Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos