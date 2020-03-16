Following buzzer-beating win, Loyalsock boys’ season paused on the state quarterfinals

Due to ongoing concerns of the spread of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, the PIAA decided Thursday to postpone all 12 state basketball tournaments for two weeks. Here's the full release issued by PIAA:

PIAA Board of Directors decided this morning by a unanimous vote to suspend the PIAA basketball and AA boys’ and girls’ swimmingand divingchampionships for minimally atwo week period.The AAA swimming and diving championships at Bucknell University have been truncated with limited spectators and will conclude at the end of today’s mid-afternoon diving session. TheBoard of Directors,in consultation with various health departments,believes this action is in the best interest of our member schools, their student-athletes, sports officials and the general public.