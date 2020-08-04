Five-game football schedule, staggered start to fall sports for Eastern Pennsylvania Conference

On Tuesday, member schools of the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference voted unanimously (18-0) to implement a staggered start to the fall sports season. The start dates for each sport are as follows…

August: golf, tennis

September: cross country, soccer, volleyball, field hockey

October 2: football

The conference will be split into three divisions for the fall season, broken down by county. That means the Monroe County division will be made up of our six local schools — Stroudsburg, E.S. North, E.S. South, P.M. East, P.M. West, and Pleasant Valley.

As it pertains to football, the five-game season will run through October, and teams will only play other teams in their same division. We caught up with E.S. North athletic director Chuck Dailey, who serves as an officer for the EPC, and he broke down the reasons behind the decision.