Dunmore and Old Forge earned resounding victories in the round of 16 of the high school state basketball championships. The Lady Bucks defeated Neumann-Goretti in Class “AAA” while the Lady Devils scored a 16-point victory over Steelton-Highspire in Class “AA”. The Mahanoy Area girls also advanced with a win over Sacred Heart Academy.

Meanwhile, Holy Redeemer fell to Imhotep Charter, while North Schuylkill lost to Delone Catholic.