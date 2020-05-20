Dunmore girls basketball team denied appeal; will compete in Class 4-A for next two years

The Dunmore Lady Bucks basketball team will move up one classifcation, from 3-A to 4-A, as determined by a 23-6 vote from the PIAA board of directors on Wednesday.

Dunmore had appealed the initial decision to move up the girls basketball program based on a new competition formula. That formula is two-fold — at least one player must have transferred into the program, and the team must have earned at least six competition points over a two-year span.

According to NEPABasketball.com, Dunmore in fact had two transfers come into the program recently, and the team earned exactly six competition points in two years. They earned four for a trip to the 2019 state championship, and two for a berth in the state quarterfinals this year, despite the remainder of the postseason being canceled.

For the next two years, Dunmore girls basketball will compete at the Class 4-A level.