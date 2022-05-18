More meet records were broken on the second day of the District II track and field championships.

Ella Dougher of Western Wayne broke the Class 2A girls’ pole vault record by clearing a height of 12 feet, 3 inches, earning the gold medal.

In the 100 meter dash, Susquehanna’s Tatum Norris set a new meet record among 2A girls with a time of 12.18 seconds.

Other 100 meter dash winners included Justice Shoats of Holy Redeemer and Colin Kravitz of North Pocono.

In the hurdles, Anastasia Ioppolo of Wallenpaupack won another gold medal in the 100 meter competition with a time of 15 seconds flat. And among the boys for 110 meters, Riverside’s Nathan Oliphant took first place in 15.25 seconds.