On the first day of the District II track and field championships in Scranton, Drew Mruk of Wyoming Area set a new meet record in the boys’ javelin throw, launching 210 feet, 6 inches.

Defending state long jump champion Justice Shoats of Holy Redeemer claimed district gold with a jump of 22 feet, 4.5 inches. He also won the high jump competition, clearing 6 feet, 6 inches.

In the girls’ triple jump, Anastasia Ioppolo of Wallenpaupack set a meet record with a jump of 38 feet, 9.75 inches.

And in the girls’ pole vault, Crestwood’s Julia Lazo would clear 11 feet, 6 inches for the gold.