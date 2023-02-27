PLAINS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The District II wrestling championships took place at Wilkes-Barre Area High School on Saturday. Among the winners were Luke Sirianni of Abington Heights, Jaden Pepe of Wyoming Area, and Lexi Schechterly of Lake-Lehman.
