GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The conditions were breezy and chilly for the District II golf championships at Elkview Country Club on Monday. The champions of each competition were…

AAA Boys: Kevin Wortmann, Wallenpaupack

AAA Girls: Gwen Powell, North Pocono

AA Boys: Nick Werner, Wyoming Seminary

AA Girls: Miranda Karoscik, Scranton Prep