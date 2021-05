NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Route 706 in New Milford is closed as crews work to remove a truck that went down an embankment.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials at the scene tell Eyewitness News a truck driver hauling a tanker of water got too close to the edge of the road coming around a bend heading east on Route 706 toward New Milford. The edge of the road gave out, causing the truck to slide down an embankment.