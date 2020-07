MECHANICSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) - The PIAA announced in a tweet, Wednesday, that fall sports are currently still on schedule and will be played unless "otherwise directed by the commonwealth."

The first practice day for football is scheduled for August 10th, while the rest of the sports will begin on August 17th. The statement released by PIAA goes on to say they are committed to flexibility should conditions change.