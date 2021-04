SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students in Johnson College’s Carpentry and Cabinetmaking Technology Program had their handmade work auctioned off for a good cause on Wednesday.

The program’s fourth annual auction presented 73 unique pieces of repurposed wood crafted by the students into furniture, cutting boards and more. All proceeds from the auction go to the Children’s Advocacy Center of NEPA.