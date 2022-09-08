KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, the Wyoming Seminary field hockey team began their 2022 season with a 3-1 win over Crestwood. It marked the beginning of Karen Klassner’s 50th, and final, season at the helm of the program. We caught up with Coach Klassner and Division I-bound seniors Emma Watchilla and Ella Barbacci after the win to discuss what this final season means and what has made the program so successful.
Coach Klassner ready for 50th and final season with Wyoming Seminary field hockey
