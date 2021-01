Chris Parker is very familiar with the brand of basketball in northeastern Pennsylvania. A standout player for Scranton Tech and then Wilkes University, Parker enjoyed a successful tenure as Holy Redeemer’s girls head coach, leading the Royals to a pair of state semifinal appearances.

Now, Parker is getting ready for his next challenge, taking over the Wyoming Valley West boys program. The Spartans have struggled in recent years, and Parker is tasked with turning things around.