CELEBRATING CHAMPIONS: 2017-18 Abington Heights Boys Basketball

While coronavirus leaves us with a lack of sporting events, we’re going to fire up the trusty archives and take a look back at some of the best sports and athletes from our area’s history. We’ll be “Celebrating Champions” as often as possible during this hiatus, and since Thursday was supposed to be the first day of high school state basketball championships, we’re kicking this series off with the 2017-18 Abington Heights boys basketball team. The Comets captured the Class “AAAAA” title for its first basketball championship in program history.