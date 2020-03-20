Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus by the numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

Wolf Administration orders closure of non-life sustaining businesses

CELEBRATING CHAMPIONS: 2017-18 Abington Heights Boys Basketball

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

While coronavirus leaves us with a lack of sporting events, we’re going to fire up the trusty archives and take a look back at some of the best sports and athletes from our area’s history. We’ll be “Celebrating Champions” as often as possible during this hiatus, and since Thursday was supposed to be the first day of high school state basketball championships, we’re kicking this series off with the 2017-18 Abington Heights boys basketball team. The Comets captured the Class “AAAAA” title for its first basketball championship in program history.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos