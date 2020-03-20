CELEBRATING CHAMPIONS: 2017-18 Abington Heights Boys Basketball

Less than a week ago, local athletes were competing all across our area. Now, just like that, there are no sports being contested. Championship runs were abruptly stopped, and the spring season has barely gotten off the ground.

In these unprecedented times, athletes ranging from professional to high school may be trying to figure out how to deal with the sudden loss of the sports they love. Eyewitness News spoke with Dr. Matthew Berger, MD, a psychiatrist based in Moosic and asked him about how athletes can cope with this situation.