Live Now
Presidential Task Force on COVID-19
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus by the numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

Wolf Administration revises guidance on business closures

CELEBRATING CHAMPIONS: 2016-17 Minersville Girls Basketball

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With four all-state players on the roster, the 2016-17 Minersville girls basketball team was one of the most dominant in recent memory. The Battlin’ Miners compiled a perfect 31-0 en route to the Class “AA” state championship, in which they defeated Bishop McCort 63-49.

Minersville was paced by the senior leadership of Abby Schoffstall, Emily Mealey, and Adrienne Kroznuskie, who were each named to the all-state team. Junior Maggie Wigoda was the fourth all-state player. With many of the same players, Minersville also won a state softball championship later that year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos