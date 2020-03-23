CELEBRATING CHAMPIONS: 2016-17 Minersville Girls Basketball

With four all-state players on the roster, the 2016-17 Minersville girls basketball team was one of the most dominant in recent memory. The Battlin’ Miners compiled a perfect 31-0 en route to the Class “AA” state championship, in which they defeated Bishop McCort 63-49.

Minersville was paced by the senior leadership of Abby Schoffstall, Emily Mealey, and Adrienne Kroznuskie, who were each named to the all-state team. Junior Maggie Wigoda was the fourth all-state player. With many of the same players, Minersville also won a state softball championship later that year.