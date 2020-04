The Bluejays were an offensive powerhouse in 2014, and they slugged their way to a 13-5 win in the Class “AA” state championship game. Those 13 runs scored are still the most ever in a Class “AA” final.

Allison McCracken and Mackenzie Klinger each launched a home run, Carley Swisher knocked in a couple runs, and Kimmy Hollister drove in four.