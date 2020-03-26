CELEBRATING CHAMPIONS: 2007-08 Marian Catholic Girls Basketball

Twelve years ago, the Marian Catholic girls basketball team completed a 32-1 season and capped it off by winning the Class “A” state championship game at Penn State, defeating Mt. Alvernia, 40-34. Rachel Connely, the Fillies’ 6-foot-4 center, stuffed the stat sheet by finishing with 19 points, 16 rebounds, and 12 blocks — a triple-double.

Teammate Libby Shober contributed a double-double with 10 points and 11 boards, and head coach Paul Brutto captured his first state title in four tries with the Fillies. It was the first state championship for Marian in 24 years.