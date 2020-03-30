CELEBRATING CHAMPIONS: 2004-05 Bishop O’Reilly Boys Basketball

Kingston was home to a boys basketball mini-dynasty in the mid 2000s. The Bishop O’Reilly Queensmen won back-to-back Class “A” state championships in 2004 and 2005, the first for the Wyoming Valley Conference among the boys in 43 years.

The Queensmen were paced by all-state point guard Tim Crossin in both years and received considerable contributions from Josh Aciukewicz, Mark Williams, Matt Flanagan, B.J. Solack, and Chris Kester. Two years later, Bishop O’Reilly would be consolidated, with three other Catholic schools in Luzerne County, into Holy Redeemer High School.