Bucknell football commit shares inspirational story from senior season

Alex Brown is a senior at Red Bank Catholic in New Jersey. Last fall, he led his team to a state championship but endured heartbreak along the way, as his mother Michelle died after a 14-year battle with breast cancer.

The day after she passed, Alex accounted for eight touchdowns in a playoff win. News of his story quickly spread, which led to a conversation with Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, and tickets to Super Bowl LVI for Alex, his father, and his brother.

Alex has committed to play football at Bucknell in Lewisburg next season. He shared his emotional story with us ahead of the big game.